Liverpool currently have Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain injured.

It’s not exactly the scenario Jurgen Klopp hoped for at the start of the season - especially given the clamour from supporters.

There have been calls for Liverpool to sign a midfielder throughout the transfer window.

Now after the Reds’ 2-2 draw against Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League season, those demands have intensified somewhat.

Liverpool have problems in the engine room when it comes to injuries.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a hamstring injury during the pre-season tour of Asia, while Curtis Jones is sidelined with a calf problem.

And at Fulham, Thiago Alcantara limped off in the second half with a hamstring issue - while Naby Keita was ill.

Klopp has insisted that there is no need to go out and sign an additional midfielder yet.

Speaking after the game, he said: “I know what will now come up, it’s clear.

“We said we don’t need a midfielder because we have enough - and we actually have enough, but the problem now is we get punished for something that is not our responsibility really because things like this can happen.”

Liverpool don’t splash cash for no reasons. Every signing is carefully plotted.

But if the Reds did want a short-term fix, there are some free agents available on the market.

1. Mousa Dembele The Belgian made more than 250 appearances for Tottenham during a six-and-a-half year spell. Turned down a new deal at Chinese club Guangzhou City in February. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

2. Florian Grillitsch The Austria international is arguably in his peak years aged 27. He left Hoffenheim in June and is reported to have attracted the interest of AC Milan and Brighton. Photo: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

3. Xeka Another 27-year-old who’s in his prime. Xeka helped Lille win the Ligue 1 title in 2020-21 before leaving at the end of last season. Has recently been linked with Everton. Photo: FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images

4. Juan Mata The Spaniard would offer experience having played for Chelsea and Man Utd. Photo: Getty Images