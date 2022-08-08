It’s not exactly the scenario Jurgen Klopp hoped for at the start of the season - especially given the clamour from supporters.
There have been calls for Liverpool to sign a midfielder throughout the transfer window.
Now after the Reds’ 2-2 draw against Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League season, those demands have intensified somewhat.
Liverpool have problems in the engine room when it comes to injuries.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a hamstring injury during the pre-season tour of Asia, while Curtis Jones is sidelined with a calf problem.
And at Fulham, Thiago Alcantara limped off in the second half with a hamstring issue - while Naby Keita was ill.
Klopp has insisted that there is no need to go out and sign an additional midfielder yet.
Speaking after the game, he said: “I know what will now come up, it’s clear.
“We said we don’t need a midfielder because we have enough - and we actually have enough, but the problem now is we get punished for something that is not our responsibility really because things like this can happen.”
Liverpool don’t splash cash for no reasons. Every signing is carefully plotted.
But if the Reds did want a short-term fix, there are some free agents available on the market.