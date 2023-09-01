Five late deadline day deals Everton could complete - and two they probably won’t - gallery
The transfer that Everton could still complete on deadline day.
The transfer window closes in just a few hours - yet Everton have still to complete any business as things stand.
There’s been plenty of tittle-tattle around Goodison Park, while a handful of transfers are expected. Alex Iwobi, Neal Maupay (loan) and Tom Cannon are all closing in on moves to Fulham, Brentford and Leicester City respectively.
But with hours to go, supporters will be hoping that Sean Dyche bolsters his squad further. Everton still appear slightly short in the forward areas and there will be a clamour for a fresh option to be recruited.
Meanwhile, there could still be some others who complete late exits. With that in mind, we take a look at what may happen.