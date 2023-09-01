Register
The transfer that Everton could still complete on deadline day.

By Will Rooney
Published 1st Sep 2023, 18:03 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 18:13 BST

The transfer window closes in just a few hours - yet Everton have still to complete any business as things stand.

There’s been plenty of tittle-tattle around Goodison Park, while a handful of transfers are expected. Alex Iwobi, Neal Maupay (loan) and Tom Cannon are all closing in on moves to Fulham, Brentford and Leicester City respectively.

But with hours to go, supporters will be hoping that Sean Dyche bolsters his squad further. Everton still appear slightly short in the forward areas and there will be a clamour for a fresh option to be recruited.

Meanwhile, there could still be some others who complete late exits. With that in mind, we take a look at what may happen.

