The transfer that Everton could still complete on deadline day.

The transfer window closes in just a few hours - yet Everton have still to complete any business as things stand.

There’s been plenty of tittle-tattle around Goodison Park, while a handful of transfers are expected. Alex Iwobi, Neal Maupay (loan) and Tom Cannon are all closing in on moves to Fulham, Brentford and Leicester City respectively.

But with hours to go, supporters will be hoping that Sean Dyche bolsters his squad further. Everton still appear slightly short in the forward areas and there will be a clamour for a fresh option to be recruited.

Meanwhile, there could still be some others who complete late exits. With that in mind, we take a look at what may happen.

1 . Out - Demarai Gray The winger hasn’t been involved in Everton’s opening four games and has attracted interest this summer - including a possible loan more to Lille.

2 . In - Maxwel Cornet With Alex Iwobi departing then Dyche may want an additional winger in. The Everton manager signing Cornet at Burnley before he joined West Ham last summer. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

3 . Out - Jean-Philippe Gbamin The midfielder is surplus to requirements at Everton and they’ve been waiting for offers.

4 . Stay - Amadou Onana The midfielder has been linked with Chelsea and Man Utd in the window but given how late it is in the window, an exit can almost certainly be ruled out.