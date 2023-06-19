Everton’s final-day relegation escape was a huge relief for many, but the atmosphere in Goodison Park was that of concern rather than jubliation, as fans pondered how a club of such stature could be involved in back-to-back battles against the drop.
Poor squad building and planning combined with bizarre decisions from the board have seen the Toffees fall from grace in recent years and this summer stands as an important one for their future.
With financial issues set to restrict the club’s spending, the club may be forced to sell to help rebuild their squad. Free agents and loans may also be an option for the club to explore.
There’s a whole host of questions to consider when discussing Everton’s squad - questions that are likely to give Sean Dyche, and the club, major headaches.
In light of that, we’ve compiled the five biggest questions that Everton need to address this summer.
1. Do Everton sell Pickford to raise funds?
The England number one is rumoured to be a £45m target of Manchester United. Given how key the former Sunderland player has been in recent years, especially during their relegation escape last season, it’s of paramount importance that they club keep hold of him, unless an astronomical fee comes in. His performances can earn Everton 7-10 points a season, and that will be extremely difficult to replace.
2. Centre-back issues - what is going on?
With Yerry Mina and Conor Coady both allowed to leave, Everton are left with just James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey as their options at the back. Tarkowski is a key starter, but Keane has garnered plenty of criticism from fans whilst Holgate played just 508 mins in the league last season. Godfrey offers versatility across the back-four which should see him remain - but, as it stands, they are in dire need of recruits. However, the shining beacon of hope comes in the form of Jarrad Branthwaite, who is currently with the England U21 squad for the U21 European Championships.
3. Full-back issues, how will they cope?
Similar to their centre-back issues, Everton possess a 34-year-old Seamus Coleman, an injury-prone but promising Nathan Patterson and Vitalyi Mykolenko as full-back options. As mentioned Godfrey can play either side, but it is certainly an area that needs improving. Mykolenko offers little threat going forward, and the club can’t rely consistently on Coleman, despite his brilliant efforts, due to his age going into next season. A player such as James Justin would be a smart signing, having just been relegated with Leicester. Despite injury issues, he would be a cheap acquisition and is capable of playing either full-back position.
4. Could the club sell Amadou Onana to rebuild the squad?
Onana enjoyed a solid first season in England after his £35m move last summer but he may be sold to help rebuild the squad. Chelsea have been linked with a move for a fee around £50-£55m and, all things considered, it would be a good move for all parties. Firstly, they would make an instant profit on the player. And secondly, when you compare his overall impact to the money being talked about, it seems like a no-brainer. But it all depends on the suitors, and Chelsea are currently considering a lot of different midfielders.