4 . Could the club sell Amadou Onana to rebuild the squad?

Onana enjoyed a solid first season in England after his £35m move last summer but he may be sold to help rebuild the squad. Chelsea have been linked with a move for a fee around £50-£55m and, all things considered, it would be a good move for all parties. Firstly, they would make an instant profit on the player. And secondly, when you compare his overall impact to the money being talked about, it seems like a no-brainer. But it all depends on the suitors, and Chelsea are currently considering a lot of different midfielders.