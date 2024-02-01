Five realistic loan targets for Everton on transfer deadline day

Chuba Akpom

With the January transfer window set to close on Thursday and Everton’s injuries beginning to stack-up, the Toffees could be on the look out for some late replacements for the final part of the 2023/24 season.

Due to their financial situation, they'll likely have to settle for loan deals. Here are five transfer targets which could benefit Everton and make an impact at Goodison Park.

Chuba Akpom - Ajax

Akpom was the top scorer in the Championship last season with 29 goals and made the move from Middlesbrough to Ajax in the summer for a little over £10 million. But the 28 year-old has found opportunities limited in the struggling Dutch team this year. Only five of his 20 appearances have come as a starter and he’s contributed to nine goals in an Ajax side that sacked manager Maurice Steijn with the club in the relegation zone.

Perhaps the step-up do the Eredivisie came too soon for the Englishmen. A six month loan deal might be something both Everton and Akpom need. The Toffee’s have struggled to find goals this season. Their top scorer is midfielder Abdoulaye Doucouré with six goals, but with him out with a thigh injury the Toffees need replacements. Dominic Calvert-Lewin only has four goals this season and summer signing Beto isn’t having the impact they hoped for. Akpom is quick on the counter attack and would bring excellent finishing ability, a strong and physical presence in the box and clever dribbling.

Florentino Luis - Benfica

Although there’s been reports that the deal isn’t likely to happen, deadline day can pull out many surprises. Everton have struggled in midfield this year with injuries with Doucouré, Dele Alli, Andre Gomes and Amadou Onana all sidelined. A loan move could be appealing for 24-year-old Florentino Luis as he’s struggled to secure a regular starting position for Benfica, who currently sit second in the league just one point behind Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese has a great positional sense - helping stop the counter attack - and tactical ability which would suit the Premier League. He has lots of energy and excellent ball winning ability.

Jake O’Brien - Lyon

The 22-year-old Irish sensation only joined Lyon from Crystal Palace in the summer. After struggling to establish himself in the Eagles first team, he joined the French side for €1m. He’s made 13 appearances this season for Lyon, scoring three goals and making one assist. The links to the Irishman comes as Everton prepare themselves for the potential departure of Jarrad Branthwaite, whether it be now or in the summer.

O’Brien's young age gives him plenty of time to develop and he would be a force in Everton’s backline for years to come if the deal was made permanent. Everton are in need of new defenders, with rumours of Ben Godfrey potentially going to Leeds United.

Frank Onyeka - Brentford

Onyeka plays as a defensive midfielder and joined Brentford from FC Midtylland in 2021. He helped the London side stay-up in their first year in the Premier League, finishing 13th. The Nigerian would bring a wealth of experience and depth to the Toffees. The 26-year-old has found himself a key part of the Nigerian squad at the African Cup of Nations, helping the Super Eagles reach the quarter-finals. A deal may be hard as they face competition from Fulham and Brentford maybe reluctant to loan him to a team they sit four points off at this point in time.

Bryan Gil - Tottenham

There were rumours of a possible move for West Ham’s left winger Saïd Benrahma but with the Algerian now looking set to join Lyon, the Toffee’s will have to look for other targets. Gil, who can operate well on the left, joined Tottenham from Sevilla in 2021 in a player-plus-cash deal which saw Erik Lamela go the other way.

Before the move to London he was one of the most talked about players in the Spanish league, having stood out on loan at Eibar. He was known for fearlessness, directness and was regarded as one of Spain’s most talented players. However, at Spurs, the 22-year-old winger is yet to score and has only registered one assist in 22 league appearances.