Five things we learned from Everton’s 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest

Sean Dyche’s side battled hard for a point and showed promise away from home.

Everton played out a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest and led for nearly 50 minutes before a late Brennan Johnson goal salvaged a point for the home side.

Overall, Everton can certainly take positives from the game as they created chances and performed well at a tough away ground, but ultimately, Dyche’s side fell short of what would have been a crucial three points.

Goals from Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucoure saw Everton lead but a brace from Johnson saw Forest take a point in what was a hotly-contest affair between two sides attempting to stave off the drop.

With plenty to discuss following the draw, here’s five things we learned from Everton’s 2-2 draw with Forest.

1. Doucoure enjoying new role

One player who has thrived since Dyche’s arrival is Doucoure in midfield. The former Watford midfielder’s header gave Everton a 2-1 lead and he was unlucky not to register an assist when Gray failed to make the most of his fine work on the break just before half-time.

He managed three key passes, won 100% of aerial duels and managed two tackles in a highly-effective performance. However, it was his giveaway that allowed Forest to equalise but there was nothing Jordan Pickford could have done with Johnson’s finish.

2. Keane has something to offer

Having been brought back into the side, Keane started again on Sunday after making his first start since May 2022 during the mid-week loss ot Arsenal and he bounced back with a solid performance.

His performance included an assist for Doucoure’s goal as well as managing 10 clearances - more than any other player - as he staked a claim to start again next week against Brentford.

3. Unavoidable truth of conceding late

That 77th minute equalising goal from Johnson meant that Everton have now dropped 15 points from winning positions - it’s an unwanted statistic and considering they are the joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League, it’s a very important issue.

Given that seven points separate Bournemouth in 20th and Crystal Palace in 12th place - more focus is needed whenever they find themselves in a similar positions in the future.

4. Clinical edge still lacking

Despite scoring twice for the first time since October, Everton failed to take advantage of a brilliant opportunity as Gray’s lack of composure saw him fail to take advantage of a great chance just before half-time. His weak shot was a disappointing finish after Doucoure’s hard work and moments like that could be vital in future games if Everton are to survive relegation.

5. Gueye rediscovers form