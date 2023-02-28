Two former Everton strikers shared a small exchange last night at the 2022 FIFA Awards.

Last night saw the annual Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 take place in Paris, where the world's best players gathered for the illustrious event.

Two former Everton strikers, Richarlison and Tim Cahill, were in attendance. Both were fan favorites during their time at the club, with Richarlison departing last summer for Tottenham Hotspur in a big-money move.

Cahill spent eight years at Goodison Park and has appeared as a pundit over the years, as well as being named Chief Sports Officer for the Aspire Academy in Qatar in 2021.

While they would have made an exciting attacking duo at Everton, their interaction at last night's event was a joke from Cahill, who quipped to the former Everton forward amid his former club's poor form, "We miss you at Everton!".

Everton currently find themselves as the league's lowest scorers, and Richarlison has also struggled for goals, having not netted in the Premier League this season.

He has only scored two goals and provided three assists in 22 games, struggling to displace either Son Heung-Min or Dejan Kulusevski to date.