Dominic Calvert-Lewin has missed Everton’s past five games because of injury.

Everton fans will be hoping to Dominic Calvert-Lewin can return to fitness ahead of Saturday’s clash against Brentford on Saturday.

The Toffees remain in the relegation mire and have 12 games to save their Premier League status.

Scoring goals has been a big issue at Goodison Park this season. Last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest was just the third league game Everton have managed to net at least twice in a match.

Sean Dyche has been in charge for six fixtures - yet has only had Calvert-Lewin available only once. That was Dyche’s first match in the hot seat in which a 1-0 victory over leaders Arsenal was yielded.

The England international has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for the subsequent five fixtures and has been missed. Dyche and his backroom staff are trying to rectify Calvert-Lewin’s persistent problems as he’s struggled with fitness for the past 18 months and have erred on the side of caution to try to ensure he doesn’t break down again.

But supporters can’t help but get their hopes up that the 25-year-old may be back involved when Brentford visit Goodison Park following a hint on social media.

Boot modification company TootsBoots have posted on Twitter that they’ve delivered a pair of Nike’s to Finch Farm today. And in one of the photos, it can clearly be seen that they are for Calvert-Lewin. The post said: “Dropped at @Everton Finch Farm this morning for a VIP.”

