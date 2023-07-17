Former Chelsea man to sign for new club today after rejecting Everton contract

Asmir Begovic is reportedly set to join Queens Park Rangers after his departure from Everton.
The goalkeeper joined the Toffees from AFC Bournemouth on a free transfer in the summer of 2021. He served as back-up to Jordan Pickford during his two seasons at Goodison Park, making a total of 10 appearances. Everton were keen for Begovic to extend his stay but he opted to turn down a new contract.
The former Chelsea and Stoke City stopper has been weighing up his options since opting to leave Merseyside.
Premier League new-boys Luton Town had been suggested as one possible destination for Begovic. But West London Sport reports that Begovic has decided to drop to the Championship and his switch to QPR will be confirmed today. The London side finished 20th in the table last season.