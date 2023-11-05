Former Everton and Chelsea coach set to land first managerial role
Joe Edwards was part of Chelsea and Everton’s backroom staff.
Former Everton assistant boss Joe Edwards is set to land his first managerial role, reports suggest.
Edwards served as Frank Lampard’s right-hand man for the best part of a year. Arriving in January 2022, the Toffees managed to avoid Premier League relegation on the penultimate day of the season following a dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.
But Edwards left with Lampard when he was sacked in January 2023, with Everton second-bottom of the table. However, the former Chelsea and England under-20 coach is now primed to land his maiden managerial role with Championship side Millwall, according to the South London Press.
Ex-Everton defender Gary Rowett left by mutual consent last month and the Lions’ search for a replacement has taken them to Edwards.