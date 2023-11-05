Joe Edwards. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Former Everton assistant boss Joe Edwards is set to land his first managerial role, reports suggest.

Edwards served as Frank Lampard’s right-hand man for the best part of a year. Arriving in January 2022, the Toffees managed to avoid Premier League relegation on the penultimate day of the season following a dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

But Edwards left with Lampard when he was sacked in January 2023, with Everton second-bottom of the table. However, the former Chelsea and England under-20 coach is now primed to land his maiden managerial role with Championship side Millwall, according to the South London Press.