Danny Donachie left his role as Everton director of medical services in November 2021.

Donachie was a highly popular figure at Goodison Park. He served in the Toffees' backroom over two spells for the best part of two decades.

Donachie first arrived as head of manual therapy in 2001 before leaving for Aston Villa in 13 years later. He returned to Everton in July 2018.

However, following a review of the medical department, Donachie - the son of ex-Blues assistant manager Willie Donachie - departed in November 2021 while Rafa Benitez served as manager.

And speaking to the Unholy Trinity podcast, Donachie admitted his ethics 'did not align' with Benitez, who was sacked from his post two months later.

What’s been said

"To be fair to him, I wouldn't say he's not a warm person,” said Donachie. “He's actually quite friendly and warm. If you met him, he's fine like that.

“I just think it goes to, from my perspective of an employee, you have to fit your ethics with the leaders' ethics. If they don't fit, it's not going to work for me.

“It was very clear from early on that there were differences in the way we saw the world. I've lived in football a long time and you can tell when it's not going to work out and it just didn't work out.”

Donachie continued: “To be honest, it wasn't difficult. As I kind of mentioned, I felt like ethically I wasn't aligned with the management at the time. I had kind of stuck with it for a few months and it's not good for a human if they stay in a position where they feel ethically not aligned.

