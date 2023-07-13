Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

Former Everton board member and Farhad Moshiri associate takes up role at Premier League rivals

Farhad Moshiri’s associate served as an Everton board member for five years.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 13th Jul 2023, 09:40 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 09:47 BST
Goodison Park, the home of Everton Football Club. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)Goodison Park, the home of Everton Football Club. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Goodison Park, the home of Everton Football Club. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Former Everton directorAlexander Ryazantsev has taken up a role at Premier League rivals Burnley.

The newly-promoted Clarets have confirmed that Alexander Ryazantsev has been appointed the club’s chief finance officer.

Ryazantsev joined the Goodison Park board in March 2016 as an owners’ representative, having previously had a career in finance and investment banking.

Most Popular

In 2018, he was appointed chief finance and commercial officer in 2018 before becoming managing director of Everton Women two years later.

Ryazantsev departed Everton in August 2021 as part of a board reorganisation.

A Burnley club statement said: “Burnley Football Club has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Alexander (Sasha) Ryazantsev as the club’s CFO advisor.

“Ryazantsev is a chartered global management accountant (CGMA) and holds a masters in finance degree from the London Business School.”

Related topics:BurnleyPremier League