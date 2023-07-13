Former Everton directorAlexander Ryazantsev has taken up a role at Premier League rivals Burnley.
The newly-promoted Clarets have confirmed that Alexander Ryazantsev has been appointed the club’s chief finance officer.
Ryazantsev joined the Goodison Park board in March 2016 as an owners’ representative, having previously had a career in finance and investment banking.
In 2018, he was appointed chief finance and commercial officer in 2018 before becoming managing director of Everton Women two years later.
Ryazantsev departed Everton in August 2021 as part of a board reorganisation.
A Burnley club statement said: “Burnley Football Club has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Alexander (Sasha) Ryazantsev as the club’s CFO advisor.
“Ryazantsev is a chartered global management accountant (CGMA) and holds a masters in finance degree from the London Business School.”