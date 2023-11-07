Former Everton assistant manager ‘held in high regard’ lands first managerial role

The former Chelsea and England youth coach has landed a role at the Championship club.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Everton assistant manager Joe Edwards has been appointed Millwall head coach.

Edwards lands his first role at the helm of a club, having served as assistant manager to Frank Lampard at Chelsea and the Toffees. The 37-year-old was Lampard’s right-hand man during his year-long spell as Goodison Park boss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appointed in January 2022, they ensured Everton avoided Premier League relegation. However, Edwards left along with Lampard when sacked in January 2023.

Edwards had been serving as England under-20 coach before moving to take up the post at Millwall following the departure of ex-Everon defender Gary Rowett. On his arrival, Edwards said: "Firstly, it's a really proud day for me and my family. “Although I have been coaching for a long time, a lot of people will be aware that this is my first job managing as head coach.

"Throughout the years, at various levels, you think you would like to have the opportunity to make the step up. To do it at a club like this, to be head coach of Millwall Football Club - I don't take that lightly at all. I'm really excited."

Alex Aldridge, director of football operations and recruitment, said: “We have taken our time to conduct a thorough recruitment process and we are delighted to welcome Joe to Millwall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Joe is a highly-motivated, dynamic coach who is held in high regard by everyone he has worked with at Chelsea, Everton and the Football Association, and we feel he is a great long-term fit for the club.

“Joe has strong principles and clear ideas for taking the team forwards and given his background in developing young players fully understands the importance of having a strong link with our academy.