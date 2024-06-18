Jindrich Stanek. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The goalkeeper is set to feature for Czech Republic at Euro 2024.

Former Everton goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek should have been given more of a chance at Goodison Park.

That is the verdict of ex-Toffees coach Andy Fairman as Stanek prepares to make his debut as a major tournament. The 28-year-old will be between the posts when Czech Republic open their Euro 2024 account against Portugal tonight (20.00 BST).

Stanek is No.1 stopper at Slavia Prague and faced AC Milan in the Europa League in the 2023-24 season. But he had a spell at Everton earlier this career when signed from Sparta Prague for an undisclosed fee in January 2014. He was 17 at the time and joined the Toffees’ academy set-up.

But Stanek was released when his contract expired two-and-a-half years later without making a first-team appearance, having had a loan spell at non-league Hyde United. At the time, Tim Howard also left Goodison which left Joel Robles and Maarten Stekelenburg to fight for the gloves.

Stanek returned to his homeland to link-up with Ceske Budejovice and then Viktoria Plzen before moving to Slavia.

Fairman, speaking to the Guardian, revealed that while Stanek was extremely inexperienced, enduring a nightmare debut for the under-23s, he could also be ‘ absolutely phenomenal’. And the former academy coach, now with League One side Bolton Wanderers, reckons the 28-year-old has proven why he should have been given more of a chance on Merseyside.

“There were days when he would train with the first team and they would not be able to score past him,” Fairman said. “He was absolutely phenomenal at times.

“The issue was that he came to a new country and his first game for us [for the under-21s] was an absolute nightmare. He was a young kid flown halfway across the world, very little support network and thrust into a game at Southport. He tried dribbling the ball out, got ­tackled and we lost the game on it.

“He needed more game time to help make better match decisions. There was always a keeper there and he trained really well. What did not help him were the injuries; he got a lot of niggly injuries that kept him out a lot. In training he was fantastic but it did not always transfer when he played. This is why we wanted to get him out on loan. As a young keeper who is getting very little game time while trying to impress, you end up trying to do too much to impress and make mistakes.”