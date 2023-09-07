Former Everton man emerges as managerial candidate for Championship club

Ex-Everton striker is being linked with a potential return to England in the near future

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Everton man Wayne Rooney is reportedly on Birmingham City’s radar. He is currently manager of MLS outfit DC United.

The 37-year-old, who hung up his boots back in 2021, has emerged as a potential managerial candidate for the Blues, according to a report by The Telegraph. Their current boss John Eustace is believed to have admirers at Rangers after the Blues’ impressive start to the new Championship campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rooney started his playing career at Everton and went on to score 17 goals in 77 matches for the Merseyside club as a youngster before Manchester United came calling. He then returned to Goodison Park for the 2017/18 campaign and chipped in with 10 goals.

The ex-England international landed the Derby County job in 2020 and won 28.2% of his games in charge at Pride Park before heading over to America to join DC.

Rooney is frustrated with his current situation and has recently told the Washington Post: “I am slightly disappointed and frustrated that there has been no contact for two months,” he said. “We asked about a new deal. We can sit down and talk about it. We haven’t heard back. Either way, I can take whatever the situation is. I was hoping we would have, either way, at least spoken about it. That hasn’t been the case.

“We asked to sit down and speak because planning for next season needs to go ahead. So we asked two months ago where everything was at, are we moving forward or not moving forward — if that’s the case from their point of view — and we haven’t heard back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That’s frustrating because, either way, I’d rather know what’s the plan because we have to plan for next season. We need to do it earlier rather than later. The fact we haven’t heard back is probably signalling one thing, but I’m sure they’ll have their reasons for that. So I’ll wait and see.”