Former Everton man leaves Premier League club after sacking confirmed

An ex-Everton star has left his Premier League job due to his boss being sacked on Tuesday. We have already seen a number of sackings in the Championship this season but the first Premier League manager did not fall until Tuesday.

A disastrous start to life back in the Premier League saw Sheffield United dismiss Paul Heckingbottom ahead of Wednesday's clash at home to Liverpool. The sacking has been criticised by most, with Heckingbottom receiving next to no money to prepare his squad for this season after promotion, while key players were also sold, including Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge.

Neverthelesss, Heckingbottom was sacked, and his two assistants have followed him out of Bramall Lane. One of those is former Everton player Stuart McCall. Former Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson has also left his role.

McCall - who has also played for Bradford City, Sheffield United and Rangers - represented Everton as a player between 1988 and 1991, racking up 103 league appearances.

McCall has had three separate spells as Bradford City boss during his managerial career so far, and another spell as an interim boss. He has also had spells at Motherwell and Scunthrope United, while he was also an interim boss for Rangers in 2015. It remains to be seen whether he will look to return to management, or whether he will find another job as an assistant. What we do know is that Sheffield United will turn to former boss Chris Wilder three years after sacking the fan favourite.