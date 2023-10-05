The EFL club have recorded just three league wins so far this season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mark Hughes has been sacked as Bradford City boss.

The Bantams have parted company with Hughes after 19 months at the Valley Parade helm. Hughes made a return to management with Bradford in February 2022 - more than three years after his previous job when he was sacked by Southampton.

Last season, the Yorkshire side reached the League Two play-offs but were beaten by Carlisle United in the semi-finals. And this campaign, the Bantams have secured just three league wins which leaves them 18th in the table.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Mark and Glyn for their efforts and services to our football club over the past 19 months, said CEO Ryan Sparks. “They made a great impact when they arrived at the club, both on and off the field, and last season came close to delivering on our aims.

“Unfortunately, since our defeat at Carlisle in the play-off semi-final, results have been disappointing, and after 11 league games we find ourselves a long way away from where we expect to be. As a result, the decision has been taken to move in a different direction in an effort to get our season on track.

“On a personal level, I have very much enjoyed working alongside Mark and Glyn, and we go our separate ways on good terms. I would ask supporters to join me in wishing both them and their families the very best for the future, while reflecting on some of the memorable moments they brought us.”