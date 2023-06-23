Former Everton manager receives ‘lucrative offer’ to make Saudi Arabia move

Register
Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 07:03 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 07:40 BST
Marco Silva, right, with Rafa Benitez. Picture: Nigel Roddis/Getty ImagesMarco Silva, right, with Rafa Benitez. Picture: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
Marco Silva, right, with Rafa Benitez. Picture: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Former Everton manager Marco Silva has been linked with a surprise move to Saudi Arabia.

According to inews, the Portuguese could be the latest poached by the mega-rich Saudi Pro League. Silva is wanted by Al-Hilal, who have already signed Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves and also hope to sign Manchester City's Bernardo Silva.

Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante have already followed Cristiano Ronaldo to the Middle East.

Silva spent 18 months as Everton boss between May 2018-December 2019. He guided the Toffees to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League in his first season but was sacked the following campaign with the club sitting in the relegation zone.

Silva is currently in charge of Fulham where he's earned rave reviews. The Cottagers romped to the Championship title in 2021-22 while they punched well above their weight in their maiden season back in the top flight as they secured 10th spot last term.

Everton welcome Fulham to Goodison Park on the opening day of the 2023-24 campaign on Saturday 12 August (15.00 BST).

However, it is reported that Silva is considering a lucrative offer from Al-Hilal. He has a year remaining on his Craven Cottage contract and it is suggested he has a £6 million released clause.

