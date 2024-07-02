John Ruddy during his Everton days. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The pair have joined Aston Villa and Newcastle United respectively.

Ross Barkley has completed a move to Aston Villa.

The former Everton midfielder joins Unai Emery’s side after reviving his career with Luton Town.

Once one of the most highly-rated youngsters in the Premier League after breaking into the Toffees first team, Barkley left Goodison Park in acrimonious circumstances when joining Chelsea in January 2018.

But he struggled at Stamford Bridge and had a loan spell at Villa, while he spent the 202-23 season at Nice.

Barkley made the switch to Premier League new boys Luton last summer. Although the Hatters were relegated, Barkley’s performances earned rave reviews as he recorded five goals and six assists in 37 appearances.

That has earned him a switch to Villa, who will compete in the Champions League in 2024-25 after finishing fourth in the Premier League. Barkley told the club’s website: “For me, and everyone else at the club and the fans, [the ambition] is to win a trophy.

“The club came so close last season and were unfortunate. With additions to the already great squad that we’ve got it’s going to be pivotal for the season. Hopefully we can win a trophy.”

“Over the last few years the club has made huge strides since I was last at the club. As an outsider looking in, it looked fantastic, and to be a part of that is fantastic for me. Playing in the Champions League is a big incentive for me and the club, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Meanwhile, former Everton goalkeeper John Ruddy has found a new club. Ruddy, who spent four years at Everton between 2004-2008 before having a successful Premier League career with Norwich City and Wolves, has spent the previous two campaigns at Birmingham City.