Former Everton target Ainsley Maitland-Niles is now a free agent.

The five-cap England international has been released by Arsenal - meaning he's available for nothing in the summer transfer window.

Maitland-Niles made a total of 132 appearances for the Gunners, having come through the academy ranks, and helped the club win the FA Cup in 2020.

However, the 25-year-old has spent the past two seasons on loan - at AS Roma and Southampton respectively. Speaking on his Emirates Stadium exit, Maitland-Niles told Arsenal’s website: “Words can’t describe how I’m feeling to be honest, it’s been a very emotional journey. Having supported the club growing up and coming through the ranks, I can only be happy with what I’ve achieved since I’ve been here.

“I’ve seen a lot of players come and go and played with a lot of fantastic players throughout my time here. Unfortunately, it has to come to an end, but I’ve been happy every single moment I’ve been here to play and work for this club.

“The trophy wins would probably be the best moments for me, obviously some of the domestic seasons weren’t so great but at least I got to win some trophies with the club that I love. The FA Cup final was a fantastic day that will always stick in my mind, and I was happy to be a part of the team that won it.”

Before Maitland-Niles joined the former, Everton were keen on a loan deal. The Toffees made an approach during the closing stages of the summer transfer window in 2021 while Rafa Benitez was manager.

Maitland-Niles is a versatile performer who is capable of across the midfield and in a right-back role.