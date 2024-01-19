The former Celtic winger was a target in the summer for Everton before he penned a lucrative deal to join the Saudi Pro League.

Everton's search for a short-term-deal that won't break the bank could lead them to the Saudi Pro League outcast, Jota.

The Portuguese attacker was a star in Scotland with Celtic and was admired by a whole host of clubs in the summer but he, like so many others, were seduced by the riches of the growing Saudi Arabia league. However, it has simply not gone to plan. Everton and Tottenham were linked in the summer and perhaps that interest is still held.

Joining up with Al-Ittihad, with names such as Fabinho, N'Golo Kante and Karim Benzema, he was set to play a big part in their attack. Fast forward six months or so and he has played just 11 times, netting twice. The most interesting part is that he has been dropped from their league squad meaning he isn't eligible to play any games in their top-flight. This means the majority of his performances have come in two other competitions, the AFC Champions League and Club World Cup.

As we've seen in recent weeks, many players from the league are looking for a way out from the league. Such as Jordan Henderson and even his teammate Benzema, according to the latest reports. Playing just 517 minutes in over six months is certainly not fitting for a player such as Jota, who had previously netted 15 goals and provided 12 assists in his final year in Scotland.

While Everton are struggling to fund any moves in this window, their only concrete links have been with loan players, such as Kalvin Phillips for example, or free agents such as Jesse Lingard. Could Jota be a smart addition until the end of the season? Of course, but sadly, there are no concrete links as it stands. In terms of the latest news on Jota, his loan move to Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq fell through and he's been excluded from his side's winter training camp in Dubai - which is why I'm suggesting that he could find a new club before the end of the window. Playing off either wing in his time at Celtic, he was a revelation with his direct running, quick feet and quality in the final third and the fact he could cover either Jack Harrison or Dwight McNeil would make him a highly attractive proposition. Everton still lack the cutting edge in the final third and his flair is something that the squad don't currently possess.