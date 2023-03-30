The former Everton midfielder has spoken out on his time at the club, his exit and how the club’s former actions have led to their current issues.

Former Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has revealed he saw the club’s current issues coming to fruition during his time at the club.

The 33-year-old is currently on loan from Nice in the A-League in Australia playing for Western Sydney and is due to return to France in the summer.

Fans will remember the midfielder from his time in England at Southampton, Everton and Manchester United but he has struggled for game time in recent years at the Ligue 1 side.

He recently spoke exclusively to the Daily Mail, detailing his time at the club and revealed that he saw Everton’s problematic future coming from when he was at the club, but went on to say that Sean Dyche is exactly what they need right now.

“As a club you need an identity,” says Schneiderlin. “Everton had that with David Moyes, going to Goodison you knew what you would get. When you take managers, you need to keep an identity.

“You cannot go from a manager who wants to play great football from the back to a manager who wants to play long ball, then a manager who wants to play high intensity, to another who wants to sit deep, then another one… That, for me, was the biggest mistake.

“You buy players, then six months later they are not suited to the style. Six months later they are suited again, then they are not. Sean Dyche could be a very good match for the club.I think he brings the style the fans want: when you don’t think too much, a lot of crosses and aggression and intensity.”

Schneiderlin played 88 times for the Toffees, scoring once, between 2017 and 2020 after his £24m move to the club in the January window.

