Former MLB boss set to make Everton takeover bid 'in the coming weeks' - report

Everton's Goodison Park stadium. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton takeover news after the Friedkin Group pulled out of a deal.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An American consortium is reportedly set to make a bid to complete an Everton takeover ‘in the coming weeks’. That is according to Sky Sports after the Friedkin Group pulled the plug on purchasing the Toffees last week.

A a result, the the club is back on the market, with previous prospective buyers 777 Partners’ deal collapsing at the end of May. Following majority owner Farhad Moshiri putting paid to 777’s purchase, a number of potential suitors looked to buy Everton. One was a consortium headed by former LA Dodgers general manager Kevin Malone - but the Friedkin Group were granted exclusivity rights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it appears that Malone and Co. have been keeping tabs and remain interested. Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “The consortium headed by American and former LA Dodgers general manager Kevin Malone will make another bid to takeover Everton in the coming weeks following the news that the Friedkin \group pulled out of a proposed purchase of the club.

“The consortium, which includes US investment firms was one of a number of groups looking to buy the club before Dan Friedkin was granted exclusivity by majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.”

UK-based investor Vici Private Finance, who are being advised by former Everton director Keith Harris, could also reportedly revive their interest.