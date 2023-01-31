The players who could leave Everton on January transfer deadline day.

Transfer deadline day is upon us - and Everton fans will be hoping that it’s a busy one.

All eyes are on Goodison Park as the Toffees plot late deals. So far, not a single fresh face has come through the door and supporters know that additions are required.

Indeed, it’s set to be an active day for Sean Dyche, who was officially unveiled yesterday as new manager. Director of football Kevin Thelwell’s also likely to be non-stop throughout.

But it might not just be incomings that are Everton’s focus. The Blues could well receive offers for some of their players and have decisions to make.

With that in mind, a look at who could leave and who’s likely to stay.

