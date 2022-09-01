Four signings Everton could make on transfer deadline day - and three they probably won’t
The summer transfer window shuts at 23.00 BST tonight and it’s set to be a busy day at Goodison Park.
Everton have until this evening to complete their summer transfer business.
The Toffees have already signing six players so far - James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil, Amadou Onana and Neal Maupay on permanent deals, while Conor Coady and Ruben Vinagre have been recruited on loan.
But that won’t be it for Frank Lampard.
Here’s a look at some of the players who Everton could sign and some deals that are unlikely to happen.
Idrissa Gueye - very likely
Everton have been keen on bringing back the midfielder to Goodison Park - three years after he left for PSG.
Gueye is surplus to requirements at the Ligue 1 champions.
Negotiations had appeared at an impasse but the Blues have made a breakthrough.
Indeed, Gueye is on Merseyside after Lampard admitted he was hopeful the deal would be done.
Now it is a matter of when and not if the Senegal international will return.
Ross Barkley - very unlikely
Another former Toffee who has been linked during the summer.
A potential Barkley return, some four-and-a-half years after exiting Everton, had been tentatively mooted by some reports.
But it's never looked on the cards and it seems that way despite Chelsea terminating his contract by mutual consent and being available on a free transfer.
Old Firm duo Celtic and Rangers are said to be keen.
James Garner - very likely
Plenty of supporters concurred that Everton's engine room needed strengthening over the summer.
Lampard is certainly doing that. He's recognised it was the Toffees' weak points last term.
Onana has already made a sound impression and Gueye will add nous.
And not only are fans waiting to see Gueye back in blue, but they're waiting to see Garner hold an Everton scarf aloft.
The Toffees are closing in on sealing a deal for the midfielder from Manchester United for up to £15 million.
Che Adams - very unlikely
Lampard hasn't ruled out bringing in another striker when asked after the Leeds draw.
Sections of fans initially poured scorn on the chance of recruiting Adams when he was first linked with a switch to Goodison.
However, the Scotland international has started the season in superb form for Southampton, scoring four goals in five games.
However, Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is adamant that Adams won't be leaving the south coast this summer.
Joao Pedro - possible
Another centre-forward who Everton are reportedly interested in is Pedro.
Indeed, Football Insider suggests that the Toffees have made a bid but it's been turned down by Watford.
Pedro only scored three goals in 28 games as the Hornets were relegated from the Premier League last season.
But it's worth remembering he is still only 20 and has plenty of room for improvement.
He already has 80 senior games under his belt and has bagged twice in six games for Watford in their early Championship promotion push.
Cody Gakpo - unlikely
Certainly, the chance of signing one of Europe’s brightest young wingers would excite all supporters.
Gakpo has been linked with several outfits in recent weeks - including Everton and Manchester United.
But The Athletic reports that the Holland international looks set to stay at PSV Eindhoven.
Gakpo fired a hat-trick in PSV’s 7-1 win over Volendam last night - with Blues loanee Jarrad Branthwaite also featuring.
Ben Brereton-Diaz - possible
Lampard wants additional firepower through the door before the window shut.
It could lead Everton taking somewhat of a gamble on Brereton-Diaz.
The Blackburn striker enjoyed a scintillating 2021-22 campaign. He plundered 22 goals for Rovers last season, while he also broke into Chile's squad.
The 23-year-old is reportedly valued at £12m although several other Premier League clubs have been linked. Fulham are said to have made a bid.