The summer transfer window shuts at 23.00 BST tonight and it’s set to be a busy day at Goodison Park.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton have until this evening to complete their summer transfer business.

The window shuts at 23.00 BST tonight and it could be a busy day at Goodison Park.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Toffees have already signing six players so far - James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil, Amadou Onana and Neal Maupay on permanent deals, while Conor Coady and Ruben Vinagre have been recruited on loan.

But that won’t be it for Frank Lampard.

Here’s a look at some of the players who Everton could sign and some deals that are unlikely to happen.

Idrissa Gueye - very likely

Idrissa Gueye in action for PSG. Picture: BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Everton have been keen on bringing back the midfielder to Goodison Park - three years after he left for PSG.

Gueye is surplus to requirements at the Ligue 1 champions.

Negotiations had appeared at an impasse but the Blues have made a breakthrough.

Indeed, Gueye is on Merseyside after Lampard admitted he was hopeful the deal would be done.

Now it is a matter of when and not if the Senegal international will return.

Ross Barkley - very unlikely

Another former Toffee who has been linked during the summer.

A potential Barkley return, some four-and-a-half years after exiting Everton, had been tentatively mooted by some reports.

But it's never looked on the cards and it seems that way despite Chelsea terminating his contract by mutual consent and being available on a free transfer.

Old Firm duo Celtic and Rangers are said to be keen.

James Garner - very likely

James Garner. Picture: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Plenty of supporters concurred that Everton's engine room needed strengthening over the summer.

Lampard is certainly doing that. He's recognised it was the Toffees' weak points last term.

Onana has already made a sound impression and Gueye will add nous.

And not only are fans waiting to see Gueye back in blue, but they're waiting to see Garner hold an Everton scarf aloft.

The Toffees are closing in on sealing a deal for the midfielder from Manchester United for up to £15 million.

Che Adams - very unlikely

Southampton striker Che Adams. Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Lampard hasn't ruled out bringing in another striker when asked after the Leeds draw.

Sections of fans initially poured scorn on the chance of recruiting Adams when he was first linked with a switch to Goodison.

However, the Scotland international has started the season in superb form for Southampton, scoring four goals in five games.

However, Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is adamant that Adams won't be leaving the south coast this summer.

Joao Pedro - possible

Watford forward Joao Pedro. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Another centre-forward who Everton are reportedly interested in is Pedro.

Indeed, Football Insider suggests that the Toffees have made a bid but it's been turned down by Watford.

Pedro only scored three goals in 28 games as the Hornets were relegated from the Premier League last season.

But it's worth remembering he is still only 20 and has plenty of room for improvement.

He already has 80 senior games under his belt and has bagged twice in six games for Watford in their early Championship promotion push.

Cody Gakpo - unlikely

Cody Gakpo. Picture: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Certainly, the chance of signing one of Europe’s brightest young wingers would excite all supporters.

Gakpo has been linked with several outfits in recent weeks - including Everton and Manchester United.

But The Athletic reports that the Holland international looks set to stay at PSV Eindhoven.

Gakpo fired a hat-trick in PSV’s 7-1 win over Volendam last night - with Blues loanee Jarrad Branthwaite also featuring.

Ben Brereton-Diaz - possible

Ben Brereton-Diaz. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Lampard wants additional firepower through the door before the window shut.

It could lead Everton taking somewhat of a gamble on Brereton-Diaz.

The Blackburn striker enjoyed a scintillating 2021-22 campaign. He plundered 22 goals for Rovers last season, while he also broke into Chile's squad.