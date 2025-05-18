Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton reacts as he is substituted off during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Southampton FC at Goodison Park on May 18, 2025 in Liverpool, England. Goodison Park, home of Everton Football Club since August 24, 1892, will play host to its final Men's First Team fixture today ahead of the clubs move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the 2025/26 season. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Abdoulaye Doucoure is one of 14 Everton players whose deal expires in the coming weeks.

Abdoulaye Doucoure was visibly emotional after being substituted for Everton in their final Goodison Park match.

The midfielder was withdrawn in the 65th minute, with the Toffees leading Southampton 2-0 courtesy of a first-half double from Iliman Ndiaye.

Doucoure hugged team-mates and waved to all four corners of Goodison when he was leaving the pitch to be replaced by Charly Alcaraz. That could be a suggestion that he is preparing to depart Everton.

The former Watford man recently revealed that he was not willing to take a pay cut to remain on Merseyside. Speaking to the Ben Foster Podcast, Doucoure said: “It’s the first time in my career I become a free agent because I’ve always wanted a contract to protect myself. I’m quite secure to have other propositions, I know I’m going to have some other offers, I already have. Everton is massive for me but maybe the chapter is finished and I have to accept that. I would be happy, at the end of the day, if I leave the club.

"It's funny because now I hear on especially X and Instagram that Everton fans were saying: 'We’d love Doucoure to stay but he has to lower his wages' and I'm amazed. Why are they talking about my salary? To be honest, I deserve to have my salary right now.

"And, to be honest, I won't reduce my salary to stay at the club because I don't think I deserve to reduce my salary. I'm playing every season, I'm scoring important goals, I'm very important for the club. No, I should have an increase. I’m only 33 years old and think I have three, four years easily in the Premier League. For me, to reduce my salary at this age, is something I will not do. I’m sorry.

“I hear a lot of things about my salary and I’m like: ‘Guys I see Mo Salah or [Virgil] van Dijk they have a pay rise because they are playing good. OK I’m not at that level, Everton is not at the level of Liverpool but I’m sorry, I’m playing every game for five years. There were a couple of players playing for Everton, to be honest I’m sorry, on an even higher salary and not playing as much but people always spoke about me and I’m just surprised, I’m sorry, I don’t agree.”

Doucoure has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.