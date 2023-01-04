Frank Lampard addresses fans booing Everton players and if he can turn results around

Everton suffered a 4-1 loss against Brighton to leave them hovering just above the relegation zone.

Frank Lampard could understand why sections of supporters directed boos at Everton’s players in the insipid loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Toffees fell to an embarrassing 4-1 loss against the Seagulls at Goodison Park last night. It was the latest poor result in what’s been a humbling past 18 months for Everton, having narrowly avoided Premier League relegation last season.

Supporters let their feelings known as they chanted ‘sack the board’ on several occasions. In addition, boos were aimed at Dwight McNeil and Dominic Calvert-Lewin when they were substituted, as well as at the rest of the squad at the full-time whistle.

When asked about that reaction, Lampard - whose future as manager has come under further pressure - said: “It’s difficult. Maybe we have to understand human nature and disappointment at that time. It is what it is. I don’t want to comment on it too much.”

Everton find themselves just one point and two places above the drop zone. Worringly, the Blues have taked only two points from their past six league games.