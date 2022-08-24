The Chelsea target was named as a substitute in a much-changed Everton side that where made to work hard at Fleetwood Town.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frank Lampard says Everton’s narrow 1-0 win over League OneFleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night is a good indicator of where the club are at the moment.

The Everton boss handed £33m summer signing Amadou Onana his first start for the club as he made six changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

But his side were made to work hard at Highbury to advance to the third round of the cup, despite having the likes of Dwight McNeil, Salomon Rondon and Ruben Vinagre in the team.

Everton’s Demarai Gray scored the winner at Fleetwood Town. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Demarai Gray - a late replacement in the starting XI after Tom Davies was injured in the warm-up - scored the decisive goal from a clever Alex Iwobi assist in the 28th minute.

Lampard said: "I was really pleased with the attitude but the intensity and quality at times wasn’t as good as it should have been and we should have controlled the game better.

"It was a good indicator of where we are at the moment because we know we have to improve but it was good to get through."

Anthony Gordon warms up prior to the Carabao Cup clash, but he didn’t take part. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Chelsea target Anthony Gordon was on the bench for the match, but Lampard insisted the decision had nothing to do with the transfer interest and reiterated that the youngster remains an Everton player.

“Everyone knows now about the interest from Chelsea, it’s very public now but he’s our player, simple as that,” Lampard said.

“The only reason he’s on the bench is he had a bit of an issue with his heel after the game against Forest and I just kept him out of it completely, unless he was absolutely needed tonight.”