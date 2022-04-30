Frank Lampard has admitted Everton will once again be without Donny van de Beek and Ben Godfrey for Sunday’s visit of Chelsea.
The pair were both absent for the 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby last weekend.
Van de Beek suffered a groin issue while Godfrey sustained a quad problem in the warm-up.
Both will be unavailable again, with Godfrey absent for a few weeks.
Lampard said: “Ben is out and will be a few weeks out.
“We would love to get him back towards the end of the season but it will be a close call.
“Donny is out. Donny is fit and nor is Andre Gomes.”
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has endured a frustrating season and managed only 14 appearances.
He’s missed the previous two games due to a quad setback.
However, Lampard is hopeful the striker will make Everton’s squad.
He said: “Dominic is back in the squad. He’s been training over the past couple of days.”
Yerry Mina will also be back in the Toffees set-up.
He was rested against Liverpool after returning from a two-month injury absence in 1-1 draw with Leicester City previously.
Lampard said: “Yerry is back in the squad. It was more being careful with him.”