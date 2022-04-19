Everton face Leicester City as they look to give their Premier League survival hopes a boost.

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Yerry Mina will return from his long-term absence when Everton take on Leicester City at Goodison Park tomorrow.

The centre-back has been sidelined for more than two months due to a quad injury.

The Toffees have missed Mina as they battle for survival in the Premier League.

After not featuring since Lampard's second game as boss, having the Colombia international again available is a big boost for 17th-placed Everton.

Lampard said: “Yerry is in the squad. It’s about making sure he's fit another and analysing the games he's got left.

“Yerry has been out for a while but it's great to have him back and he's a big personality to have in the dressing room.

“He's a big player for us and we're pleased to have him.”

Van de Beek back

Donny van de Beek in action for Everton. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Donny van de Beek is also back in contention for Everton.

The on-loan midfielder missed the past three games due to a thigh injury and could not play against parent club Manchester United last time out.

Lampard said: “Donny's back in contention. He was not well for a period, had an injury pre-West Ham and a baby girl last week.

“It's nice for him to be back in the squad.”

‘Can we keep him fit’

Fabian Delph makes a tackle during Everton’s defeat of Man Utd. Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP via Getty Images

In the 1-0 defeat of Man Utd, Fabian Delph made his first Everton appearance for more than four months.

The midfielder provided plenty of nous and experience in the engine room.

Lampard's now hoping the Toffees can keep Delph fit for the remaining eight matches.

He said: “I haven't had Fabian since I've been here through his injury. We've had so many injuries.

“It's been one of the issues, we're trying to get some consistency and, at the same time, experience and quality is what he brought to the team.