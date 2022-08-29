Everton injury update ahead of their Premier League fixture against Leeds United.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frank Lampard has admitted that Everton will be without Mason Holgate for their next two matches.

The defender came off with a knee injury in the Toffees’ 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton, who have taken two points in their opening four Premier League matches, already have Yerry Mina (ankle ligaments) and Ben Godfrey (fractured fibula) on the sidelines.

Now Holgate is set to join his fellow centre-backs on the sidelines.

Everton travel to Leeds United tomorrow before they host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park at the weekend.

And although Holgate will be unavailable for both games, Lampard is hopeful the former England under-21 international’s injury isn’t too serious.

What’s been said

Speaking to the club website, Blues boss Lampard said: “Mason opened up his knee and felt some pain so we’re going to scan it in the next day or so.

“The feeling is it’ll be weeks, as a maximum, we hope.

“It may take him out of the next couple of games, for sure, but I don’t want to jump the gun too much on that. Hopefully it’s not a really bad injury but we’ll scan it in two days’ time.

“You want stability and I think the boys at the back have been playing well, I have to say.

“As much as it’s difficult in the squad, you need cover and you need to be stable.

“The ones who aren’t playing don’t like not playing and the ones that are playing hopefully give you stability, so in the moments when Mason comes out and Keano (Michael Keane) comes on. We’ve got also Seamus (Coleman) there, Ruben (Vinagre) that can play left-wing back and Myko (Vitalii Mykolenko) who can play left centre-back.

“There are different solutions to the problem but it’s a shame because I think Mason was doing well.

“We know going to Leeds and Liverpool coming to us in the next two games we’re coming up against very mobile teams and Mason has been doing well against that sort of opposition since I’ve been here.

“We’ll have to find a way and stay together.”