Frank Lampard explains Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s absence for Everton’s clash vs Wolves

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images
Frank Lampard has explained Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s absence from Everton’s clash against Wolves at Goodison Park today.
The striker is not included in the match-day squad, having struggled with injury throughout the season. He’s made just seven appearances so far.
The Toffees next face Manchester City on New Year’s Eve and Lampard is hopeful Calvert-Lewin will be fit.
The Everton manager said: "He’s short on match fitness and he’s not been quite able to make it. He’s working hard at the minute and we’re hopeful that he’ll be involved in our next game at Man City."