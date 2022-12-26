Frank Lampard explains Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s absence for Everton’s clash vs Wolves

Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury update as Everton prepare for games against Wolves and Man City.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Frank Lampard has explained Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s absence from Everton’s clash against Wolves at Goodison Park today.

The striker is not included in the match-day squad, having struggled with injury throughout the season. He’s made just seven appearances so far.

Advertisement

The Toffees next face Manchester City on New Year’s Eve and Lampard is hopeful Calvert-Lewin will be fit.