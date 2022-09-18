Everton earned their first win of the Premier League season as they edged West Ham United 1-0 at Goodison Park.

Frank Lampard believes Everton’s first Premier League victory of the season will be a big confidence boost.

The Toffees earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over West Ham United at Goodison Park.

Neal Maupay grabbed the only goal of the game in the second half to move Everton up to 13th in the table.

Lampard had felt the Blues deserved more than four points from their previous six games.

And he’s delighted with the progress being made.

Lampard said: “Really important. Obvious fact but if you play well in lots of ways and don't get what you feel is deserved, it still leaves the table not looking great.

“I think, for the confidence of the group, you see the work they're doing and the spirit they've got can bring results in terms of wins.

“We've started to fix some things. We're harder to beat, don't concede so much and heaving Neal in the team, you can see what that striker element can give you.

“It's great for the confidence, particularly going into the break for the players and club alike.”

Maupay fired home his first Everton goal since completing a move from Brighton in the summer transfer window.

He struck in the 53rd minute when his fierce shot beat West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin having been sidelined with a knee injury - and not being risked against the Hammers - Lampard is pleased he has Maupay to call upon.

He added: “If you're a striker, it will play in your mind and it will happen because you'll get in the positions to score.

“We needed that. We needed a player, with Dominic being out for a while, with the feeling to get in and around the box and can naturally get shots away.

“I thought the goal was fantastic, his nature. Close control, early taken shot and I'm delighted for him.