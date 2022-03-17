Allan was bizarrely sent off in Everton’s 1-0 victory over Newcastle United.

Frank Lampard fumed at VARafter another clear decision went against Everton in their dramatic victory over Newcastle United.

The Toffees alleviated fears of relegation and moved three points clear of the Premier League drop zone with a 1-0 win over the Magpies.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it could well have been a fifth successive league for Everton after they were reduced to 10 men.

Allan was bizarrely given his marching orders in the 83rd minute.

Allan is given a red card in Everton’s victory over Newcastle. Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP via Getty Images

Referee Craig Pawson initially gave the Brazilian a yellow card for a cynical foul on Allan Saint-Maximin.

However, following a VAR review, Pawson changed his decision to red.

Luckily, Everton weathered the storm before Alex Iwobi netted a winner in the ninth minute of stoppage time to spark euphoric scenes at Goodison Park.

Lampard was baffled Allan - who now faces a three-match ban - was sent off.

“It’s not a red card. Alan Shearer just said it,” said the Everton boss.

“The frustrating thing is we had, in my opinion, the most blatant one a few weeks ago against Manchester City of the season. Referee didn’t see it, VAR gets it wrong, we get an apology.

“This one, the referee sees it, delivers the correct version of a yellow card and somehow VAR changes it.

“If you’re talking about clear and obvious, what’s the point in going to the screen. Did he seriously endanger a player?

“What’s kicking him on the foot? It’s football. It’s a strong yellow. Did it warrant being changed? No.

“Let’s hope we don’t lose Allan for three games and referees’ association now say we’ve got that one wrong/

“It’s not a clear change. People can debate a red card but it’s not a clear change. Now we’re losing a pivotal player for three games and a point against Manchester City. How much more can we lose with the benefit of VAR - not just human error.