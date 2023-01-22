Everton forward Anthony Gordon has been linked with a transfer to Newcastle United.

Everton manager Frank Lampard insisted that he did not leave Anthony Gordon on the Everton bench due to renewed Newcastle United links.

Gordon was an unused substitute in the Toffees’ 2-0 loss to West Ham United. Despite Everton needing a spark to get back into the game, Lampard opted not to use the homegrown winger in a bid to improve the Blues’ precarious position. They remain joint-bottom of the Premier League table.

Gordon was highly coveted in the summer. Chelsea had a bid turned down, while Newcastle were also interested.

Indeed, recent reports have suggested that the Magpies could look to bolster their squad in the January transfer window as they push for Champions League qualification.