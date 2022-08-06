Frank Lampard gives Everton injury time frames on Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina

Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina both limped off injured in Everton’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frank Lampard has admitted Ben Godfrey could be sidelined for up to three months - although Everton are to further assess his injury.

The centre-back limped off in the first half of the Toffees’ 1-0 loss to Chelsea on the opening day of the new Premier League season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Godfrey fractured his fibula after making a challenge on Kai Havertz. He was stretchered off and taken to hospital.

Now the England international is set for a sustained period on the treatment table.

Everton boss Lampard said: “Ben, we are thinking 2-3 months.

“That’s a really quick assessment so we’ll probably find that out in the next couple of days.”

Everton suffered a second defensive blow in the second half of the Chelsea loss.

Yerry Mina went down injured and could not continue.

Lampard is unsure how long the Colombia international may be absent for.