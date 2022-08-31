Frank Lampard gives nine-word Idrissa Gueye transfer update Everton fans will love

PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye has strongly been linked with a summer transfer to Everton.

Frank Lampard has admitted he is hopeful Everton will seal Idrissa Gueye’s return to the club.

The midfielder yesterday posted an image on Instagram hinting that he was on his way back to Goodison Park.

Gueye left the Toffees for PSG in 2019. But despite winning two Ligue 1 titles and helping the French side reach the Champions League final, he’s now surplus to requirements.

The Senegal international was a huge fans’ favourite during his time at Everton between 2016-2019.

And three years after his departure, he could now be on his way back as Lampard seeks midfield reinforcements before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

Lampard was asked about Everton’s interest in Gueye after last night’s 1-1 draw against Leeds United.

Having previously been tight-lipped, the Blues boss finally confessed that he is looking to sign Gueye - and is keen to get the deal done.

Lampard said: “It’s getting closer so we’re hopeful that will happen.”

Everton have made six summer signings so far.

They’ve brought in James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil, Amadou Onana and Neal Maupay - who could not play against Leeds because of Premier League registration rules - on a permanent basis.