Everton suffered a 2-1 loss to Southampton has their Premier League relegation woes worsened.

Frank Lampard, Manager of Everton reacts following the Premier League match between Everton FC and Southampton FC at Goodison Park on January 14, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Frank Lampard insisted that everybody at Everton is working to be successful after another afternoon to forget.

The Toffees suffered a 2-1 loss to Southampton as their Premier League relegation worries deepened. Not only that but the board of directors were not present at Goodison Park because of a ‘real and credible threat to their safety and security’.

Supporters held a sit-in protest at full-time calling for the removal of chairman Bill Kenwright and chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale.

Lampard didn’t want to comment on the situation too heavily and was more focused on what he can control after the dismal Southampton defeat.

The Everton manager said: “It’s a difficult time. I don’t have thoughts as such I don’t want to comment now on the back of the game. I’m more concerned we didn’t win the game because that’s my first port of call.

“I said it yesterday (at his pre-match press conference) and that’s me making light of anything. I understand the situation we are in, I hear the noise. But I have to keep working.

“The one thing I said yesterday, which is really important to me, is that everybody involved here in every side [of the club] is for Everton. We want to be successful, we are passionate at what we do.

“We need to keep working in our own way to do our best. My own way is to wake up tomorrow morning and go ‘Let’s go again’.”

Everton have dropped to 19th in the table and only sit above Southampton - who are now level on points with the Toffees - because of goal difference.