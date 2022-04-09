Everton clinched a 1-0 victory Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Everton manager Frank Lampard. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Frank Lampard told of his delight for Alex Iwobi and Ben Godfrey after their strong performances helped Everton defeat Manchester United.

The Toffees went into the Goodison Park clash against the backdrop of two defeats to West Ham and Burnley.

Background

In the former, Iwobi gave the ball away which led to the Hammers' winner.

Meanwhile, Godfrey's hashed clearance handed Burnley a 3-2 victory - which left Everton just a point above the Premier League relegation zone.

But both bounced back emphatically against United, with Anthony Gordon's first-half strike easing the Blues' relegation fears.

Lampard has relished working with Godfrey, while he seems Iwobi - previously much-maligned by large sections of supporters - as someone he can ‘rely’ on.

What’s been said

The Everton boss said: “I'm so pleased for those two.

“Ben is a top defender and an absolutely brilliant lad. What a pleasure to work with.

Ben Godfrey in action for Everton against Manchester United. Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP via Getty Images

“Alex is one who people can see I rely on. We've moved his position, we've changed in and he's offered so much.

“I think you could feel the crowd's reaction towards him today with his energy and qualities.

“I don't know how many kilometres he's run this week but he's done it again today.

“It's character and Premier League players get questioned in difficult moments. A lot of questions asked about them and me over the last few days, especially if you make those individual errors.

“But they go again. They're good lads.

“Did people make mistakes in the week that cost us points? Yeah. I won't talk around that.

“Do these lads want it as much as any to stay in this league? Yes. They showed it today and need to keep doing that.”

Alex Iwobi in action for Everton against Man Utd. Picture: Tom Purslow/Manchester United via Getty Images

Everton were full value for the three points.

United struggled to create many clear-cut chances and the Blues’ resilience and spirit proved key.

On the win, Lampard said: “Two defeats in a week, performances good enough but we don't get it.

“To go again Saturday morning against a team full of quality and show that level of fight, spirit and desire to join the fans into the occasion - like they have in all of my games here but that's not a given until they put the effort in.