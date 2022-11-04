Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock stadium is due to open for the start of the 2024-25 season.

Frank Lampard marvelled at the construction of Everton's Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

The Toffees are due to move into their new ground at the start of the 2024-25 season. Already, significant progress has been made on the site.

Everton will leave their 130-year home of Goodison Park for Bramley-Moore, having created a myriad of memories in L4.

Lampard felt the full power of what impact the Goodison crowd can have on the Blues when he guided the club to Premier League survival last season.

Now the Everton boss wants to see the famous atmosphere being replicated at Bramley-Moore once open.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Everton's clash against Leicester tomorrow, Lampard said: “I’m really excited about it. It’s a huge thing for the football club to move in a forward direction to an amazing stadium.

“It’s really important, the special people at this club have made this happen with a lot of work that is ongoing, obviously.