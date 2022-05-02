Everton beat Chelsea 1-0 at Goodison Park to close the gap on Leeds United and Burnley in the Premier League relegation battle.

Frank Lampard has insisted that Everton must continue to concentrate on themselves in their Premier League relegation battle.

The Toffees are firmly in a dogfight to retain their top-flight status along with Leeds United and Burnley in the final weeks of the season.

Everton went into their clash against Chelsea yesterday in 18th place and five points adrift of safety.

But Lampard's troops clinched a crucial 1-0 victory - courtesy of Richarlison’s second-half strike - to slash the gap to two points.

Everton also have a game in hand on their main rivals.

The Goodison Park manager is still unsure just how many points will be required to avoid relegation.

But all Everton can do is keep delivering on the pitch - and hope Leeds and Burnley slip up.

Lampard told reporters: “I don't know what is in your own hands at the bottom of the table because if it was Liverpool and Man City's battle, you'd probably think they'll win every game. Maybe it being in your hands is great at that point.

“With us, are we expecting Burnley to win every game? At the minute, maybe yes. Are we expecting Leeds to win every game?

“It's hard to say what's in our hands or not. The only thing I can say is we can control certain things and that's when we play.

“That's the difficult thing about yesterday. We can't control Burnley, can't control Leeds, can control ourselves.

“Over five games, we'll have to control ourselves well enough to get enough points. We don't know what that is.

“I'm not sure everyone is going to collect maximum points out of it. We can worry about ourselves to get as many as we can.”