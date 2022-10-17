Frank Lampard makes Jordan Pickford admission after Everton error in Tottenham defeat

Everton suffered a 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard refused to criticise Jordan Pickford after his Everton error in Saturday’s defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Toffees fell to a 2-0 loss in north London with a Harry Kane penalty and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg netting for Spurs.

Everton spurned two big chances in the first half through Amadou Onana and Demarai Gray.

Tottenham were then given a chance to take the lead when Pickford spilled a Matt Doherty shot before being adjudged to trip Kane for the loose ball.

Yet Lampard believes Pickford has got Everton out of trouble on enough occasions in the past.

The Blues boss told the BBC: “It was a well-struck penalty. Harry is brilliant at those and gets enough on it.

Advertisement

“Nothing to say about that really from my point of view. Jordan has saved us many-a time so nothing to say on Jordan.”

The game could have been so different had Onana or Gray found the net.

Instead, Everton suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League.

Lampard wasn’t too downhearted by the Toffees’ performance, though.

He said: “We're probably in that middle ground now where people have given us a bit of praise but the reality is this is where we are.

“This season was all about if we can get better after nearly getting relegated and now we're playing a Champions League team.

Advertisement

“Sometimes that just shows a little bit and that's a lesson for us in terms of the work going forward, the consitencty, the reality of it as a club.