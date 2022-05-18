Everton are without Salomon Rondon and Jarrad Branthwaite against Crystal Palace while Leeds have Luke Ayling and Dan James amid the Premier League relegation battle.

Frank Lampard has admitted Everton need calm heads for the remainder of their Premier League relegation battle.

The 16th-placed Toffees can secure their Premier League status with a victory over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park tomorrow evening.

However, they will be without Salomon Rondon and Jarrad Branthwaite.

Both were sent off in last weekend's 3-2 loss to Brentford and must serve respective three and one-match bans.

Leeds United, one point and one place below Everton, are also struggling with bans after.

The Whites had Luke Ayling and Dan James dismissed for reckless challenges in defeats against Arsenal and Chelsea.

And although Lampard believes some of his players' red cards this season have been ‘footballing mistakes’ he knows they cannot be committed again.

What’s been said

The Everton boss said: “We have to (keep calm).

“To be clear, the first red was a footballing error that meant Jarrad made a foul.

“The second red was a bad tackle. Salomon appreciated that straight away and knows they're the ones we don't want at all.

Ivan Toney is fouled by Jarred Braithwaite during the Everton v Brentford game. Braithwaite was dismissed for the challenge. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

“We've got red cards this year. I'm not mad on that fact because Everton make games hard.

“But, at the same time, a lot of ours have been footballing mistakes. Small lunges, not big painful or reckless ones.

“They're more footballing ones than anything else but, of course, we have to try to manage against that.”

‘We’ve got to rely on players’

Everton will be without seven players against Palace - including key men Fabian Delph and Yerry Mina.

Given the Blues' depleted options, Lampard believes that every member of his dressing room - and not just captain Seamus Coleman - needs to stand up and be counted.

“We've got some big ones,” added the Goodison supremo.

“Namely Seamus, the captain, who is outstanding at setting the tone the dressing room and in training.

“I think every player counts now. We've got to rely on players.

“We've lot of injuries, which we've constantly had through the season.