Dominic Calvert-Lewin has struggled with injuries this season for Everton and is reportedly a summer target for the likes of Arsenal, West Ham United and Newcastle United.

Frank Lampard inistsed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains committed to Everton’s relegation fight as rumours of a potential summer exit swirl.

The striker has not scored in eight games since returning from a four-month injury absence.

Calvert-Lewin been below his best and looked short of fitness of late, having suffered with an adductor setback and illness.

It’s reported that Arsenal are keen on the England striker this summer, while Newcastle United and Sunday’s opponents West Ham United have also been named as potential suitors.

Everton are in a scrap to retain their Premier League status this season. They currently sit in 17th and three points above the relegation zone with 11 games to play.

And while Lampard admits he can’t stop the gossip over Calvert-Lewin’s future, he believes the forward’s now in much better shape following the international break to hit his peak.

The Blues boss told reporters: “Absolutely his commitment is there. He can’t and I can’t stop that type of talk.

“If you elevate yourself to the level of performance that he has shown, particularly as a striker, then it’s very understandable that people talk about you in different ways.

“They talk about your form, they talk about how you live your life. With modern players, my job is to make sure they are absolutely focused.

“I haven’t had to have that conversation with him because I know how determined he is.

“I know it isn’t easy sometimes for players to vocalise that.

“What they need to do is show on the pitch and Dominic hasn’t had the opportunity to do that this season.