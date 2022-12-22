Frank Lampard provides Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury update ahead of Everton vs Wolves

Everton injury news on Dominic Calvert-Lewin ahead of Wolves fixture.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Frank Lampard revealed there is a chance Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be involved in Everton’s clash against Wolves.

Calvert-Lewin has struggled with various injuries since the start of last season. This term, the striker has managed only six outings.

But during the break for the World Cup, it’s given Everton a chance to help Calvert-Lewin with a knee issue he’s been troubled with.

The Toffees are back in action when the Premier League season returns on Boxing Day as Wolves travel to Goodison Park.

Lampard cannot guarantee Calvert-Lewin will be available but there is a possibility he may be in the squad.

Speaking to evertontv, the Blues boss said: “As we sit here now, Dominic is recovering well. He’s going to join training with us tomorrow. It gives us the potential that he may be available for Wolves but I don’t want to commit to that.

“We all know he’s had various injuries. The knee was the one we wanted to clear up. It has cleared up as such so it’s making sure we get him match fit and ready.

“Some things are out of your control with injuries. It’s not for the want or trying of anybody - Dominic, ourselves, the medical team. You try and manage and take on board what you can. You try to take on the information about the player if they’ve had repetitive injuries. I know they’ve been happening with Dominic for a while now that pre-dates myself.