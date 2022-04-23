Frank Lampard provides Everton selection hint ahead of Liverpool derby

Everton face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Anfield but Yerry Mina could be benched after recently returning from injury.

Frank Lampard is pondering whether to hand Yerry Mina an Everton rest against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby tomorrow (16.30).

The centre-back played his first game in more than two months during the Toffees’ 1-1 draw against Leicester City on Wednesday.

Background

Mina has struggled with injuries throughout the season - his most recent a quad problem - and been restricted to just 12 appearances in all competitions.

Yet the Colombia international is regarded as the Toffees’ best central defender and keeping him fit could be crucial in the Premier League relegation scrap.

Lampard has admitted that he needs to manage Mina wisely - despite Everton facing their fierce rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

The pair will hold discussions before a decision whether Mina starts is made.

Yerry Mina was forced off in Everton’s loss at Newcastle. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

What’s been said

Everton boss Lampard told reporters: “That’s a decision I’ll have to make closer to the game because of the tight turnaround.

“He is an important player for us and we have to understand we have six more games after this.

“I have to make sure I have good communication with Yerry and make sure it’s the right decision for us.

“If you watch Liverpool week in, week out, you have to accept a lot of teams have less possession because of their style and the way they play.