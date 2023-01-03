Pressure is on Frank Lampard after Everton suffered a 4-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park.

Frank Lampard insists he’s not focusing on the fear of being sacked as Everton manager - and instead on what he can control.

Further pressure piled on Lampard as the Toffees suffered a chastening 4-1 loss to Brighton at Goodison Park. The defeat leaves Everton just one point and two places above the Premier League relegation zone.

There are unsurprisingly calls for Lampard’s head among supporters with fears of another scrap at the foot of the table for successive seasons possibly looming.

Asked if he has concerns about his position, Lampard said: “You’re working always. The only concerns you can have is the work you do the next day. Since the minute I got here, we were in a relegation battle and it’s something you have to handle. It might mean results and days like this but you have to focus on going again because it’s the things you can control.

Lampard continued when asked if he fears for his job: “I thought I just answered that one. Since I’ve been here, we’ve been in this situation or relegation battle last year and through this season. It’s not a case of fear, it’s a case of keep working. I can’t control the talk or decisions when you’re around this area of the table.

When you lose a game like this, I absolutely understand any reaction. I don’t listen to too much of it because if you do, it becomes your focal point so I don’t focus on it.”

There were chants of ‘sack the board’ from Everton fans in the second half as they aired their frustrations at owner Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale.