Frank Lampard reveals date Everton will return for pre-season training

Frank Lampard is already planning ahead as Everton look towards the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Everton will return for pre-season duty at the start of July.

The Toffees finished 16th in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, having secured their survival on the penultimate day with a dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace.

Certainly, Lampard achieved what he was brought in to do after replacing Rafa Benitez in the Goodison Park hot seat at the end of January - to keep Everton in the top flight.

Now the ex-Chelsea boss is tasked with ensuring the Blues climb the table next term.

And after a well-earned break, Everton will reconvene in just more than a month before jetting off to America for a pre-season tour.

What’s been said

After the Toffees' 5-1 loss to Arsenal on the final day of the campaign, Lampard told reporters: “I need a break, to see the wife and kids a bit more and I'm really looking forward to that.

“A manager's life does continue, the phone does stay on and there are things we need to work on pretty quickly - to improve the squad and things like that,

“Myself and the staff, we all moved up like that (quickly) at the end of January. We worked very hard and got the result we wanted and that came on Thursday night.

“Now we need to regain a bit of freshness to go again in July.

The team will be back on 1 July, roundabout there.

“That time is away from each other and I think that's what we need.