Ellis Simms has been recalled from his loan at Sunderland.

Frank Lampard admitted it's possible that Ellis Simms could be in Everton's squad for tomorrow's clash against Brighton.

The Toffees opted to recall Simms from his loan spell at Sunderland to bolster their attacking options. The striker scored seven goals in 17 appearances during the first half of the season at the Stadium of Light.

Lampard is eyeing attacking recruits in the January transfer window. But in the meantime, Simms has returned to Goodison Park to help with that.

Everton play their first game of 2023 when they host Brighton tomorrow and Simms could feature.

The Blues boss said: “Possibly. I haven't crossed that bridge other than the fact that I know he's coming back for us now.

“We'll get him back in and it's another attacking option. It's good he comes in off a pretty positive loan at Sunderland. He's our player and that might give him an extra spring.

“He has to come in and add and give competition and we'll see.”

Simms has made one Everton senior appearance, which came in last season’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

The 21-year-old has also had loan spells at Blackpool and Hearts during his career.