Frank Lampard says what he’d like from Everton fans after Goodison Park boos

Frank Lampard says he'd like Everton fans to back his players as they continue to adapt to a new brand of football - and knows how positive their support can be.

The Toffees' troubles continued in their first game after the break for the World Cup as they fell to a 2-1 loss to Wolves.

The defeat leaves Everton only one point and one place above the Premier League relegation zone - with lowly Wolves now closing the gap.

There were sporadic boos at half-time when the game was locked at 1-1 before widespread flak was aimed at Everton following the full-time whistle.

Before Wolves' stoppage-time winner, sections of supporters had grown impatient the Blues were not getting the ball forward quick enough. It led to James Tarkowski hitting a long pass that the visitors lauched a counter-attack from.

There was also unrest among some throughout the game.

Lampard has been in the Goodison Park hot seat for 11 months. He deployed a pragmatic style to ensure relegation was avoided last term but is now wanting Everton to play a more possession-based philosophy.

What’s been said

Asked about the boos and if he would call on Evertonians to have a bit more patience, Lampard replied: “I think it was understandable at Bournemouth away (a 3-0 loss). I didn't like the performance. As a fan, I wouldn't have liked that. I understand, travelling and paying your money.

“Today, I think the lads played well and had the right intention. For that, I'd love the crowd to stick with them at that point because we saw what a positive it can be last year. Let's not come away from that, that's my feeling.

“I'm close to them, I'm in the dressing room and I know what they want. They want to play and do the right thing. Sometimes, when we move the ball through the pitch and have got to the other side and attack quickly, for me it's great football, I love watching it.

“Also when we're attacking out of tight areas and if we can really appreciate that and what we're trying to do. I'm not asking us to play 100 passes in our own third, I wouldn't ask them to do that, I'm not that kind of coach I am anyway. But to be a bit braver on the ball is nice to see when good players want to play.

