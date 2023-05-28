Register
Frank Lampard sends classy 31-word Everton message immediately after avoiding relegation

Everton’s 1-0 victory over Bournemouth ensured Premier League safety.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 28th May 2023, 19:26 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 19:45 BST

Frank Lampard has sent his congratulations to Everton after they avoided Premier League relegation.

The Toffees’ 1-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth on tbe final day of the season confirmed their safety. Abdoulaye Doucoure crashed home an unstoppable 57th minute half-volley at Goodison Park to send Leicester City and Leeds United to the Championship.

Lampard was responsible for guiding Everton to safety last term. But he was sacked as manager in January with the Blues in the drop zone and replaced by Sean Dyche.

Lampard has been acting as interim Chelsea manager for the past six weeks and revealed he was delighted that Everton have survived.

Speaking to the BBC, Lampard said: "I'm really happy for Everton. I know there are people who care of that club; fair play, it is a huge football club and deserves to be in the Premier League.

"I'll have a break, it has been quite intense. I wasn't in that mode, I had to get in the mode. I've given it my all, we'll see what happens."

