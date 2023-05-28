Frank Lampard has sent his congratulations to Everton after they avoided Premier League relegation.

The Toffees’ 1-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth on tbe final day of the season confirmed their safety. Abdoulaye Doucoure crashed home an unstoppable 57th minute half-volley at Goodison Park to send Leicester City and Leeds United to the Championship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lampard was responsible for guiding Everton to safety last term. But he was sacked as manager in January with the Blues in the drop zone and replaced by Sean Dyche.

Lampard has been acting as interim Chelsea manager for the past six weeks and revealed he was delighted that Everton have survived.

Speaking to the BBC, Lampard said: "I'm really happy for Everton. I know there are people who care of that club; fair play, it is a huge football club and deserves to be in the Premier League.